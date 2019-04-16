POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Malaysia, China renegotiate huge rail project
Malaysia, China renegotiate huge rail project
Malaysia's multibillion-dollar railway project with China is back on track, after the two countries agreed to reduce construction costs. The East Coast Rail Link was signed-off by the former prime minister Najib Razak, who's currently on trial for corruption. The controversial project was suspended by the new prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who was worried the $16 billion price tag would trap Malaysia in debt. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this, we spoke to Clare Rewcastle Brown in London. She's an investigative journalist and the founder of the Sarawak Report.
April 16, 2019
