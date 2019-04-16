POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Game of Thrones set for record-breaking finale
07:05
BizTech
Game of Thrones set for record-breaking finale
After a long wait, winter has finally come. Reports say more than one billion people tuned in for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which premiered on Sunday. It's already one of the most popular shows to date. And with a budget of $90 million for just six episodes, the latest season will be the most expensive seven hours of television in history. Paolo Montecillo has more. For an in depth look we spoke to, Ashwin Navin. He's the co-founder and CEO of Samba TV, a leading developer of applications for Smart TVs. He joins us from San Francisco. #GoT #KnightKing #WinterIsHere
April 16, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?