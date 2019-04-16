'Helmet Head' of Henry Moore | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
From the gardens of Tokyo to the museums of Buenos Aires, to the streets of Toronto, Henry Moore has left a global footprint of sculptures. But now for the first time ever, the British sculptor's 'Helmet Head' series, can be seen at the London museum's Wallace Collection. And as Showcase's Miranda Atty discovers, these pieces were inspired by Moore's perpetual post-war optimism. #HenryMoore #HelmetHead #Showcase
April 16, 2019
