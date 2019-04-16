World Share

Sudanese Fear Military Rule

Sudan’s transitional military council tried giving itself two years to rebuild the government, following last week's ouster of President Omar al Bashir. But protesters aren’t ending their massive sit-in until a civilian government is installed. Some fear that Sudan is heading in Egypt’s direction. We asked our panel if those fears are justified. Guests: Suliman Baldo Policy director for the Enough Project Suzanne Jambo Chairwoman of South Sudan's STEPS Towards Peace and Democracy Party