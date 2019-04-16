POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indonesia Election: More than 192M Indonesians registered to vote
Indonesia Election: More than 192M Indonesians registered to vote
Indonesia will have a political rematch on Wednesday when voters will once again be asked to choose between President Joko Widodo and his rival for office, former general Prabowo Subianto. They have both promised to improve the economy which they've put front and centre of their campaigns. But beneath the surface religion has also shaped voters' minds. Natalie Poyhonen reports from Jakarta. #Indonesia, #Elections, #Jakarta
April 16, 2019
