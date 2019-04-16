POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US House committees subpoena president's finances | Money Talks
US House committees subpoena president's finances | Money Talks
The Democratic takeover of the US House of Representatives is causing more headaches for President Donald Trump. Three separate congressional committees have opened inquiries into the commander-in-chief's financial dealings. But the White House is fighting back. Paolo Montecillo has more. Jeffrey Tucker, American Institute for Economic Research editorial director, helped us understand the story better. #Trump #Inquiry #FinancialDealings
April 16, 2019
