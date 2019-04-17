POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Emma Kunz : Retrospect | Exhibitions | Showcase
Imagine an illustration successfully healing you of your illness. In the lifetime of Emma Kunz, hundreds of geometric drawings were used to diagnose and treat her patients' physical or mental conditions. Kunz never really saw herself as an artist, and in fact, had never allowed her drawings to be exhibited. But now, London's Serpentine Gallery presents the first UK solo exhibition by the 20th-century Swiss visionary healer and artist. Showcase's Miranda Atty immerses herself in a selection of rarely seen drawings. #EmmaKunz #Retrospect #Showcase
April 17, 2019
