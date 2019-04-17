World Share

Why Is Serb Nationalism So Influential For Far Right Extremists?

Last month's terror attack in New Zealand has triggered a debate on where extremists find their inspiration. The suspect in the Christchurch killings is accused of having written an anti-Muslim manifesto littered with references to ultra-nationalists and historical figures from the Balkans. So what’s the connection between ultra-nationalism in the Balkans and extremism far beyond the region’s borders? Guests: Selma Zekovic Head of security co-operation at OSCE’s Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina Emir Suljagic Former deputy defence minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Neven Andjelic Lecturer in international relations at Regent's University London Yiannis Baboulias Writer and journalist #Balkans #Extremism #farright #Christchurch