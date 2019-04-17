POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kartarpur Shrine: New corridor to shorten pilgrimage distance
03:19
World
Kartarpur Shrine: New corridor to shorten pilgrimage distance
For 71 years, Sikh devotees in India have gathered at the border with Pakistan to get a glimpse of one of their holiest sites. The Shrine of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, is located only a few kilometres into Pakistan, but Indian pilgrims have to take a much longer route to visit the site. This may change soon. Kamran Yousaf reports has this exclusive report from Kartarpur, Pakistan.​ #Pakistan, #India, #Sikhism
April 17, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?