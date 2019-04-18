POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NewsFeed – Blockades disrupt parts of UK cities
15:00
World
NewsFeed – Blockades disrupt parts of UK cities
00:50 : Climate change is real and dangerous for all of us. Extinction Rebellion sets up blockades. But are blockades on the streets the way to advance the argument? 05:18 : Beyonce is back with ‘Homecoming’ 07:16 : Mozambique still devastated by Cyclone Idai. Humanitarians still need our help 10:26 : Can’t concentrate? Scientists say most people feel the same way 13:59 : Dog rescue 220km off coast of Thailand #ExtinctionRebellion #BeyonceHomecoming #NewsFeed
April 18, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?