World Share

NewsFeed – Blockades disrupt parts of UK cities

00:50 : Climate change is real and dangerous for all of us. Extinction Rebellion sets up blockades. But are blockades on the streets the way to advance the argument? 05:18 : Beyonce is back with ‘Homecoming’ 07:16 : Mozambique still devastated by Cyclone Idai. Humanitarians still need our help 10:26 : Can’t concentrate? Scientists say most people feel the same way 13:59 : Dog rescue 220km off coast of Thailand #ExtinctionRebellion #BeyonceHomecoming #NewsFeed