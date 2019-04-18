POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US to allow lawsuits over Cuban property confiscation | Money Talks
The Trump administration has opened the door for lawsuits against foreign firms operating on properties in Cuba that were seized from Americans after the 1959 revolution. It's a major policy shift that's angered many US allies. Businesses from Canada, France and the UK are among those who operate in properties that were nationalised after Fidel Castro took power. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the move on Wednesday. TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas discussed the story with us from Paris. #Cuba #Property #Trump
April 18, 2019
