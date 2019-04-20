World Share

Sudan on edge | Rise of Islamophobia

Sudan remains on edge after the long-time leader, Omar Bashir was ousted in a military coup. His removal came after months of protests, which culminated in demonstrators surrounding the country's military headquarters, putting them in a direct standoff with is rulers. Also, Istanbul played host to a three-day conference to address the rise of Islamophobia, bringing together academics, who brainstormed its root causes