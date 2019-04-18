Pinterest, Zoom surge in market debuts | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Unicorns may be mythical creatures but investors bought into them in a big way on Thursday, when two of the tech variety made their Wall Street debut. In the investment world, a unicorn is a privately-held start-up with a value of at least a-billion dollars, and the listings of two such firms - Pinterest and Zoom - saw investors lining-up for their shares despite doubts over their long-term prospects. For more on the listing, we spoke to Santosh Rao in New York. He's head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #ScrapBooking #Zoom #Pinterest
April 18, 2019
