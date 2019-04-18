BizTech Share

India's Jet Airways halts flights temporarily | Money Talks

A day after Jet Airways suspended all of its operations, some of its 20,000 employees took to the streets in New Delhi. India's largest private airiline has outstanding debts of over $1.2 billion, but has now ground to a halt after banks refused to throw it a lifeline. Neha Poonia reports from the Indian capital. We got more on the story from Madhu Unnikrishnan in San Francisco. He's the editor of industry publication, Skift Airline Weekly. #JetAirways #Aviation #Protest