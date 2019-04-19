World Share

Israel Wants to Deport Human Rights Watch Director Omar Shakir. He speaks out

Israel is set to expel Human Rights Watch's Director for Israel and Palestine. Omar Shakir has been reporting on abuses carried out by both Israeli authorities and Palestinian groups, such as Hamas and the PA. But an Israeli court ruled he promoted the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement or BDS, and will be deported in May. But Human Rights Watch rejects that accusation. We ask Shakir what he plans to do about it. Guest: Omar Shakir Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch #OmarShakir #Israel #HumanRightsWatch #Palestine #BDS