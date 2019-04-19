POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
‘We have no regrets’ says Joshua Wong, after Hong Kong Umbrella Movement Leaders Found Guilty
15:39
World
‘We have no regrets’ says Joshua Wong, after Hong Kong Umbrella Movement Leaders Found Guilty
We host a debate between Joshua Wong, one of Hong Kong’s most prominent protest leaders, and a defender of Beijing’s rule, after a court found nine pro-democracy activists guilty for their role in mass pro-democracy protests in 2014. Is the verdict a sign that Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms are shrinking under the control of mainland China? Wong says despite setbacks, their fight for democracy has to be a long term struggle. Guests: Joshua Wong Hong Kong protest leader and Secretary General of Demosisto Xu Qinduo Former chief correspondent with China Radio International #JoshuaWong #UmbrellaMovement #HongKong #democracy
April 19, 2019
