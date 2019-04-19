World Share

Have Hong Kong’s Democracy Protests Failed?

Nine pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have been found guilty for their role in mass protests in 2014 that called for freer and fairer elections. They were convicted on charges of public nuisance, and are set to be sentenced next week. It all began as a movement calling for less political interference from the authorities in mainland China. So, almost five years on, what - if anything - did those protests achieve? Abubakr al Shamahi reports. #UmbrellaMovement #HongKong #China