DC Direct: Gentrification and the Changing DC
07:44
World
DC Direct: Gentrification and the Changing DC
Washington DC has experienced the most intense gentrification process in the country, and after decades of urban planning, thousands of the city’s Black residents have been forced out the communities they have lived in for generations. Tune into #DCDirect as we speak to restaurateur Dionne Reeder, community activists Maurice Cook and Daniel del Pielago, and realtor Tracey Barnett to talk about #gentrification in DC. #ChangingDC
April 19, 2019
