POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Libya on the Brink: Protesters condemn Trump's call to Haftar
02:30
World
Libya on the Brink: Protesters condemn Trump's call to Haftar
Libyans in Tripoli have taken to the streets to protest against the warlord attacking their city with many also complaining about US President Donald Trump's perceived support of renegade general Khalifa Haftar. The White House announced the president spoke with Haftar on Monday. In a statement, the White House said the pair discussed what it called Haftar's counterterrorism efforts. More than 200 people have died since he began his offensive on the capital earlier this month. #Libya #Trump #Haftar
April 20, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?