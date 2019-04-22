POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine Election: Comedian wins presidential poll
02:38
World
Ukraine Election: Comedian wins presidential poll
The Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy has won a landslide victory in the country's presidential election. Zelenskiy has no political experience but won 73 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results. The incumbent, Petro Poroshenko, has conceded defeat and said he will step down at the end of the month. But he has promised to remain in politics. Francis Collings has more from Kiev. #Ukraine, #Zelenskiy, #PresidentialElection
April 22, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?