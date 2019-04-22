World Share

Ukraine Election: Comedian wins presidential poll

The Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy has won a landslide victory in the country's presidential election. Zelenskiy has no political experience but won 73 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results. The incumbent, Petro Poroshenko, has conceded defeat and said he will step down at the end of the month. But he has promised to remain in politics. Francis Collings has more from Kiev. #Ukraine, #Zelenskiy, #PresidentialElection