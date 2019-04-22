BizTech Share

Pakistan, Iran to boost border security | Money Talks

Despite US sanctions, Iran is hoping to boost oil sales to its neighbours. While hosting Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country has built the infrastructure needed to transport energy, and stands ready to supply oil and gas to Pakistan. But as Mobin Nasir reports, trade deals between Islamabad and Tehran remain a pipe dream. #Pakistan #Iran #Security