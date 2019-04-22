POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan, Iran to boost border security | Money Talks
06:38
BizTech
Pakistan, Iran to boost border security | Money Talks
Despite US sanctions, Iran is hoping to boost oil sales to its neighbours. While hosting Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country has built the infrastructure needed to transport energy, and stands ready to supply oil and gas to Pakistan. But as Mobin Nasir reports, trade deals between Islamabad and Tehran remain a pipe dream. #Pakistan #Iran #Security
April 22, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?