POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Jim Thompson's Thailand Legacy | Exhibitions | Showcase
04:53
World
Jim Thompson's Thailand Legacy | Exhibitions | Showcase
Jim Thompson's life reads like a character from a James Bond film. A secret agent for the US government during world war two. A global jet setter who graduated with a degree in architecture from Princeton. And a wildly successful businessman that made Thai silk famous worldwide. He mysteriously disappeared in 1967 leaving behind his silk empire as well as a home that has become one of the biggest tourist attractions in Bangkok an ode to Thompson's love affair with Asian art and culture. #JimThompson #Asia #Showcase
April 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?