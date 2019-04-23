World Share

Could Sri Lanka's Easter bombings have been prevented?

Sri Lanka is in mourning after a deadly series of attacks tore apart churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday. The government has blamed an obscure extremist group, National Thowheed Jama'ath, and says they had help from an international network. Police say two dozen suspects have been arrested. But the prime minister has admitted there were prior warnings of a possible attack. So why weren't adequate precautions taken? Melinda Nucifora reports. #SriLanka #EasterAttack #SriLankaTerror # NationalThowheedJamaath