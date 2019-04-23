POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could Trump be facing even more trouble after the Mueller report?
03:05
World
Could Trump be facing even more trouble after the Mueller report?
US Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered his long-awaited final report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, uncovering 'evidence of numerous links' between Donald Trump campaign officials and the Russian government. But it wasn’t enough to support conspiracy. So, has Trump been cleared? Mueller says his report didn't accuse him of any criminal wrongdoing -- but doesn't exonerate him of obstruction of justice as well. So is it really 'Game Over' as Trump claims? Or will Democrats be able to agree on their next course of action? Hyder Abbasi reports. #MuellerReport #Trump #Democrats #RobertMueller #RussianMeddling #RussiaUS
April 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?