World Share

Israel tells African migrants to leave or be jailed for life

About 40,000 African migrants are living in limbo in Israel. The government has refused to review their asylum claims and made them all illegal residents. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described them as 'infiltrators', and says they have two choices: Either they can accept a one-off payment and leave the country, or spend the rest of their lives behind bars. At the same time, Israel is seeking closer ties with several countries in Africa. But do friendly international relations bring any hope for Africans living within Israel's borders? Guests: Shira Kahn Researcher at Israel's Kohelet Policy Forum Yigal Shtayim Activist and co-founder of Levinsky Soup Adesewa Josh TRT World Correspondent #Israel #AfricanMigrants #Netanyahu