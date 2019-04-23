POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lanka’s Easter Terror | After the Mueller Report | African Migrants in Israel
A series of bombings killed at least 290 people in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. The government blames a local militant group. Could the carnage have been prevented? Plus, Robert Mueller's final report found there was not enough evidence of Trump colluding with Russia to get elected. But the political fight is far from over. And Netanyahu's government refuses to review the asylum claims of African migrants, making them illegal residents. We look at the people with nowhere to go. #SriLanka #EasterAttack #MuellerReport #Israel #AfricanMigrants
April 23, 2019
