Tesla says driverless tech ready by next year | Money Talks

Run-ins with regulators, investors and disgruntled customers seem to have done little to deter Elon Musk from making big promises. The Tesla founder and CEO says the company's pulled ahead of other carmakers in the development of driverless vehicles. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, Musk still has plenty to prove. For more on Tesla's broken promises, we were joined by Christian Stadler. He's a professor of strategic management at Warwick Business School in the UK. #Tesla #ElonMusk #Driverless