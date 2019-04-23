POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Online fake news a concern amid elections | Money Talks
02:54
BizTech
Online fake news a concern amid elections | Money Talks
Social media is playing a big role in India's elections. The country has the largest number of Facebook and WhatsApp users in the world. But the spread of fake news online is being blamed for polarising voters. As the third phase of the polls wraps up on Tuesday, many say social media security is a critical challenge India needs to address. Neha Poonia reports. #Facebook #FakeNews #IndiaElections
April 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?