POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World Book Day | Literature | Showcase
09:11
World
World Book Day | Literature | Showcase
Ernest Hemingway once said, "There is no friend as loyal as a book" while Roald Dahl believed that, if a person was going to get anywhere in life, they have to read a lot of books. And so, more than two decades ago, UNESCO declared April the 23rd 'World Book Day'. The idea behind that was to promote reading and literacy around the world. Showcase producer Nursena Tuter visited a library here in Istanbul which is doing just that. #WorldBookDay #Literature #Showcase
April 24, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?