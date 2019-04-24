World Share

Daniel Arsham | In Conversation | Showcase

It's not every day an artist gets to design their own shoe with a global sportswear brand. But that's exactly what Daniel Arsham has done. The American artist recently partnered with Adidas the first visual artist to do so and he released his revolutionary carbon four D printed shoe. Arsham sat down with Showcase's Aadel Haleem in Doha ahead of last month's opening of the National Museum of Qatar to discuss FutureCraft 4D and blending art with architecture. #DanielArsham #Fashion #Showcase