Gael Clichy: The Player’s Perspective

With all of this one has to wonder what it is actually like, as a professional footballer, to be racially abused and discriminated against. Here's former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Gael Clichy. He now plays for Istanbul Basaksehir, on his experiences with racism and his thoughts on how to combat it. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #FootballRacism #StandUpAgainstRacism #Enough