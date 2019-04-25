April 25, 2019
52:00
52:00
Syria’s Prisoners of War | Social Media Damage | US Bars BDS Founder
As the Syrian regime and rebels exchange prisoners, we look at who else is still detained in Syria, and why? Plus, is social media driving us to despair? We take a look at how our addiction to likes is hurting our health. And the US bars BDS co-founder Omar Barghouti from entering the country. We'll ask the man himself what he thinks is behind it. #SyriaPrison #SyriaWar #SocialMedia #BDS #OmarBarghouti
