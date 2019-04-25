World Share

Syria’s Prisoners of War | Social Media Damage | US Bars BDS Founder

As the Syrian regime and rebels exchange prisoners, we look at who else is still detained in Syria, and why? Plus, is social media driving us to despair? We take a look at how our addiction to likes is hurting our health. And the US bars BDS co-founder Omar Barghouti from entering the country. We'll ask the man himself what he thinks is behind it. #SyriaPrison #SyriaWar #SocialMedia #BDS #OmarBarghouti