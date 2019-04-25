POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Social Media Bad for You?
13:29
World
Can too much time on social media actually be bad for us? Studies show that some online connection can be beneficial to teenagers, but several others point to a rise in anxiety, loneliness and depression. So, does social media pose a risk to our mental health? Guests: Cara Booker Social scientist at the University of Essex Michelle O'Reilly Senior Psychology Lecturer at the University of Leicester #SocialMedia #MentalHealth #Instagram #Suicide #Internet
April 25, 2019
