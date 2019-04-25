POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Discrimination in Football - Beyond The Game Special
25:39
World
Discrimination in football has reached a boiling point. From throwing bananas from the stands, to throwing the 'N word' around on social media. Players such as Raheem Sterling, Moise Keane and Ashley Young, are the latest to be abused. But what's behind it all? Is it a football problem? Is it societal? So many questions. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #FootballRacism #StandUpAgainstRacism #Enough
April 25, 2019
