World Share

The Beasts of London | On Stage | Showcase

Imagine, if animals from woolly mammoths to rats, pigeons and even elephants could talk. The Museum of London's latest show they get the chance to do exactly that. And they do it by borrowing the voices of some of the UK's best-known names including supermodel Kate Moss and actor Pam Ferris. Showcase's Miranda Atty went on this audio-visual journey where the animals are the narrators of their own history through time. #TheBeasts #London #Showcase