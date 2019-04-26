World Share

18th Edition of Tribeca Film Festival | Cinema | Showcase

Avid cinema fans are gearing up as one of the coolest film events, Tribeca Film Festival is back with its 18th edition attracting not only up and coming filmmakers but also established international directors and name-brand stars looking to do something besides superhero movies. This year Tribeca offers hot topics like gender discrimination to gun violence aiming to draw the audience in with personal stories. Erik Davis, Managing Editor of Fandango 02:38 #Tribeca #FilmFestival #Showcase