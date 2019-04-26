POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EXCLUSIVE: Houthi Foreign Minister Defends Against Accusations of War Crimes
EXCLUSIVE: Houthi Foreign Minister Defends Against Accusations of War Crimes
Yemen’s Houthi-backed Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdalla comes on the programme to defend his government against a Human Rights Watch Report. HRW says the Houthi’s widespread use of landmines has killed scores of civilians, and prevents them from accessing much needed food and aid. Guest: Hisham Sharaf Abdalla Houthi-backed Foreign Minister of Yemen #Houthi #WarCrimes #Yemen
April 26, 2019
