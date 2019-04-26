POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Sisters go after Absher / Indigenous Brazilians against Bolsonaro / Endgame is here – Newsfeed
15:00
World
Saudi Sisters go after Absher / Indigenous Brazilians against Bolsonaro / Endgame is here – Newsfeed
00:59 : Maha and Wafa al Subaie fled Saudi Arabia. They are seeking asylum while hiding in Georgia. Now, they have challenged Apple and Google to ban Absher, the guardianship app 06:36 : Protests grow in Brazil as tribal people demand the president respect them and their rights 04:21 : Endgame. The Avengers movie franchise is finally over! #SaudiSisters #Absher #BrazilProtests
April 26, 2019
