POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
DC Direct: Millennial Reaction to the Mueller Report
07:18
World
DC Direct: Millennial Reaction to the Mueller Report
After over two years, Robert Mueller has finally released the results of the investigation into Russia’s meddling into the 2016 presidential elections and alleged collusion by the Trump campaign. The report captured the public’s imagination, and every little detail about the investigation was a headline and trending topic. But now that the report is finished, did it live up to the hype? And how are young people feeling about the report? Tune into DC Direct as we talk to DC Young Democrats President Marcus Goodwin, Rachel Tripp and Christian Barnard from Young Voices, and grad student Martin Sanders to get Millenials’ reaction to the Mueller report. #DCdirect #Mueller #MuellerReport
April 27, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?