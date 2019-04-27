POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spain Elections: Parties hold their closing campaign rallies
02:57
World
Spain Elections: Parties hold their closing campaign rallies
In Catalonia, many people still hope to break away from Spain. That's despite their failed attempt a year and a half ago. Many voters hope Sunday's elections will be the first step in that direction. But other Catalonians want to strengthen their ties with Madrid. Shamim Chowdhury reports from one of the most divided regions of Spain,, to find out how the elections will affect them. #SpainElections #Spain #elections
April 27, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?