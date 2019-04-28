World Share

Sri Lanka Terror Attacks: Archbishop celebrates Mass at his residence

The Archbishop of Colombo has held a private Mass, one week after Sri Lanka's deadly terror attacks. The service at the Archbishop's residence was attended by the president and the prime minister and broadcast on multiple TV channels. On the morning of Easter Sunday, a series of co-ordinated attacks killed more than 250 people and injured 400. Arabella Munro reports. #Srilanka #Easter #Colombo