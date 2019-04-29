POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
JAPAN ABDICATION: How long will monarchies last?
Japan is the world’s longest running monarchy, handing power from one generation to the next. But can any system of inherited wealth and influence go on forever - or will time run out for the world's royal families? Joining us at the Roundtable is Dr Daniel F. Schley, Lecturer in the Department of Japanese and Korean Studies at Bonn University; Marialuisa Marino, Author and journalist for Royalty Magazine; Geoffrey Hicks, Senior Lecturer at the University of East Anglia; and royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #abdication #Japan #JapanAbdication
April 29, 2019
