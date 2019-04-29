Modi's old jobs promise could frustrate voters | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India’s financial capital, Mumbai, went to the polls on Monday with billionaires, celebrities and slum dwellers among those lining-up in the latest phase of the general election. One of the most important issues in the ongoing vote has been rising unemployment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power five years ago promising to create 10-million jobs a year. But data suggests India is losing jobs.. with the unemployment rate the highest it's been in decades. Neha Poonia reports from New Delhi. #Modi #Elections #Unemployment
April 29, 2019
