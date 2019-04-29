BizTech Share

Economic challenges ahead for Spain's new government | Money Talks

Spain's just concluded its third general elections in four years. The ruling Spanish Socialist Workers Party has won the most seats but it still needs the support of other parties to form a government. And, as Mobin Nasir reports, that could take weeks and a toll on the economy. We unpacked the elections with Daniel Lacalle in Madrid. He's the Chief Economist of asset management firm Tressis. #SnapElections #Catalans #SpainEconomy