The Square - The US vaccination debate

In the US, parents have been defying medical advice and foregoing vaccinations for their children for years. Now, those decisions may finally be catching up with them, and the communities they live in. Amid the most severe breakout of measles since it was declared eradicated, Sally Ayhan traveled to Oregon to investigate why parents of all political stripes see danger where others see protection. #TheSquare #vaccination #VaccinationDebate