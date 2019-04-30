World Share

TRT Documentary Days | Festival | Showcase

Turkey's one and only Braille typewriter repairman. The adventurous life of a racehorse or a man who abandoned society to live in a tent. They may sound like fiction but in fact, they are real stories. And they can all be seen as part of TRT Documentary Days. This celebration of true-to-life storytelling is honouring the best in the field this week. Showcase's Nursena Tuter has more on this year's offerings. Geeta Gandbhir, Filmmaker and editor 02:53 #TRT #Documentary #Showcase