World Share

DIGITAL COLONIALISM: Does it matter who keeps our information?

Earlier colonialists came by boats to "the new world" and built their empires through building infrastructure and extracting precious metals. Now, according to some experts colonialists are digital; in the global south - they implement communication networks like social media and harvest the data of millions. From influencing national advertising, the automation of public services to the spread of fake news and misinformation in elections. Are digital platforms such as google, Facebook and WhatsApp a force for good in the global south? Joining us on Skype in Johannesburg is Dr Iginio Gagliardone, Affiliated Researcher at University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg Institute; joining us in the studio is Leon Emirali, Chief Executive at Darwin Consulting Group; Nick Couldry, Professor of Media, Communications and Social Theory and Maria Farrell, Internet Policy Analyst. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Digitalcolonialism, #news, #colonialism