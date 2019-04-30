Foreign and domestic buyers attend Istanbul defence expo | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One of the world's biggest defence exhibitions has kicked off in Istanbul. Turkey is showcasing several domestically designed systems to thousands of foreign buyers. Among them, a new attack helicopter and an electric armed vehicle. The country is seeking to become self-sufficient in terms of its defence needs. Turkey's defence spending rose 24% in 2018 to $19 billion, the fastest pace among the world's top 15 arms buyers. #Arms #DefenceSpend #Tanks
