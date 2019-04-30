POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chinese regulations drying up US investments | Money Talks
Trade negotiators from the US and China met again in Beijing this week. The world's biggest economies are trying to resolve their damaging trade dispute. Before the trade war, Chinese corporate investment in the US had already fallen dramatically. From a high of $45 billion in 2016, to less than $5 billion just two years later. The drop is primarily due to a policy shift by Beijing, to restrict how much Chinese firms invest abroad. Mary MacCarthy reports from Los Angeles. #TradeWAr #ChinaRegulations #Investments
April 30, 2019
