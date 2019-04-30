POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Eurozone growth beats expectations | Money Talks
Europe's economy is having a very happy new year, stunning analysts with a surprise growth spurt in the first quarter and a jump in jobs numbers across the eurozone. Despite uncertainty over Brexit and a slowdown in key markets like China, GDP across the 19 nations that use the euro grew 0.4% in the first three months of this year -- double the growth in the previous quarter. For more on the story, TRT World's Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas joined us from Paris. #Eurozone #Economy #GDP
April 30, 2019
